GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday evening.
Deputies tell us around 10:30 p.m. they responded to a home in the 200 block of North Old Buncombe Road. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they discovered a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, however they have learned that a silver vehicle pulled up in front of the home and one of the vehicle's occupants opened fire, striking the victim.
We're told at this time the woman remains hospitalized, but is in stable condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time and investigators request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
