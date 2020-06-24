BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says a missing teen last seen on June 19 has been safely located
Deputies say Brooklyn Marie Netherton, 15, left a residence on Salem Road in Weaverville in a vehicle.
Brooklyn is described as standing 5'5'' tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say she has a medical condition that requires medication, and she did not have it with her.
On Wednesday, June 24, deputies said Brooklyn had been safely located.
