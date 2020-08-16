LUTZ, Fla. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Florida say they arrested a man for trying to kidnap a woman he had been stalking online for years, but a local newspaper in Florida says it wasn't just any woman: it was WWE star Sonya Deville.
A Sunday Facebook post by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Phillip Thomas II traveled from South Carolina to a home in Lutz, bringing with him a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace. However, the office says Thomas' plan was foiled when the home's alarm system sounded and 911 called. Deputies arrested him just before 3 a.m., and learned in their investigation of the years-long stalking.
HCSO's online records show Phillips has not bonded out and is still in jail as of writing. He is charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.
He was noted as formerly working at an Applebee's restaurant in South Carolina as a crew member, but no indication in which city or town.
While HCSO's post didn't indicate that Deville was the intended target, the Tampa Bay Times in St. Petersburg made the identification, saying the home address is owned by the 26-year-old performer whose real name is Daria Berenato. The Times reports Thomas had plotted this for several months, and that he parked his car before midnight Sunday at a nearby church and walked to the house, cutting a hole in a patio screen. Thomas reportedly stayed on the patio for up to four hours, watching and listening through the windows. Around 2:43 a.m., the Times says Thomas tried to enter through a sliding glass door, tripping the alarm.
That caused Deville to see Thomas through a window, fleeing with a guest in a car before calling 911. The Times said Thomas was still in the home when deputies arrived.
A Twitter account attributed to Thomas by the Times turned up several tweets about Deville, and the newspaper reported he defended criticism aimed at the WWE star for her appearance at an awards ceremony for LGBTQ nonprofit GLAAD.
