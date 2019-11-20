BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a scissor lift was reported stolen from a construction site at the old Boiling Springs High School.
Deputies said they were called to the site on Old Furnace Road on Tuesday.
The rented lift had been parked at the back of the old high school between the cafeteria and the gym before it went missing.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Clemson's tickets for the ACC Championship are sold out, but you can still get tickets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.