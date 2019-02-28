WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said they are searching for a Walhalla woman who has not been seen since February 4.
Deputies said they are searching for Faith Roach.
Roach is 5’5” tall with strawberry blonde hair, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes.
Deputies said Roach has not logged on to social media for multiple days and her phone has been turned off, something her family has confirmed.
“We haven’t heard from her. Her phone’s been off and no social media, which is really strange for her because she stays in contact no matter what the situation is," said cousin Deanna Clark. "She stays in contact with someone and nobody’s heard anything.”
According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Roach’s family was concerned she may be being held somewhere against her will.
“We’ve been told quite a few things but that’s what it all comes back to," said Clark. "That’s something we’re leaving up to the police to investigate and find out, but there’s plenty of reasons to believe that.”
“Things just don’t add up. It can’t be a good situation.”
Deputies ask anyone with any information that could lead them to Roach to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.