TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man and woman were found dead after a camper went up in flames Saturday afternoon, and their deaths have been deemed a homicide.
Coroner Greg Shore said his office was investigating around 4:15 p.m. to the scene along Cedar Grove Road in Townville.
Townville VFD chief Billy McAdams confirmed to FOX Carolina his firefighters responded, and that Anderson County deputies and the Fire Investigation team were now looking into what happened.
A news release sent to our newsroom at 7:40 p.m. Saturday from ACSO confirmed the two bodies found belonged to a man and a woman, who were found dead inside the camper. Neither victim has been identified at this time.
The coroner later identified the victims as 57-year-old Billy Ray Johnson and 30-year-old Amy Jo Lambert, and said both were found with gunshot wounds. The coroner's report characterized their deaths as a double homicide.
ACSO notes one of the victims had a vehicle that is no longer at the residence where the fire happened. Deputies are asking the public to look for a white work van with SC tag MWH572 and to call deputies if they see it.
Photos provided to FOX Carolina show the van, which appears to be a Chevrolet, still had equipment like ladders on top of it, and had a Clemson National Champions sticker or other decal on the engine hood. The photos were not clear enough to show specifically which year the decal commemorated. The van also had the number 222 affixed to it, on the driver's side of the vehicle above the front wheel well.
On Sunday, ACSO sent a release asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in the case. Deputies say McKenzie Maxine Carey, who sometimes goes by the name Trudy, is someone they want to talk to. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information, including the location of the van of for Carey, should call ACSO at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-49934.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.