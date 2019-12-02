GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said they have finished searching a wooded area in the Conestee community after three people walked into a doctor’s office in Greenville and reported finding baby clothing, a bassinet, and other items were found in the woods near Conestee Road and Charles Drive.
Deputies released a surveillance photo of the people and asked for the public’s help identifying them. Deputies said the three people went into a doctor’s office on Farris Road Monday morning to make their report and then left without providing any personal information.
That report led deputies to begin their search in Conestee.
Deputies gave an update just before 1 p.m. that they had spoken with the people in the photo and found the baby items that had been discarded.
Deputies said no baby was found during their search and there was never an actual report of a missing child.
