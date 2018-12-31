GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are searching for a robbery suspect they said should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Frank Leroy Mancuso, III, who is wanted for a December 1 robbery to a person along Main Street in the Woodside community, near 3rd Ave.
Mancuso is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said Mancuso is 6’4” tall, 185 pounds, and has dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-303-8834 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.