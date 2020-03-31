ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place on March 30th, around 11:00 p.m., according to their social media.
The individual, who was wearing a mask, entered a 7-Eleven on River Street in Anderson. Deputies say he presented a handgun and robbed the store.
He possibly left in a silver SUV.
If you can identify this suspect or have information regarding this incident, please call ACSO at 864-260-4400 referencing case number 2020-15971
