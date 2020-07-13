SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is searing for a two missing endangered adults, who were last seen around noon yesterday leaving church on New Cut Rd. in Spartanburg.
Billy Wayne Fowler is 83 years old, around 210 pounds, and 5'8 in height. He has brown eyes, grey hair, and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, brown shoes, and no socks.
Lillian Joyce Fowler is around 80 years old, 5'2, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shit and skirt.
Mr. Fowler called his son this morning around 3:00 AM saying they were having car problems and were at a convenience store in Monroe, NC, but when the son arrived, they were not there.
Their vehicle is 2016 crimson red Kia Forte, SC temporary tag # L0817RI, recently purchased from Kia of Greer.
Mr. Fowler has had a previous stroke and may have some cognitive impairment, and Mrs. Fowler suffers from dementia.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.
