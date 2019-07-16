GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies are searching for an escaped inmate who ran off from his work detail Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said Robert Andrew Proctor was assigned to work at the Greenwood County Maintenance Shop located on Siloam Church Road around 07:20 a.m. Tuesday. Just after 2 p.m., Greenwood CountyDetention Center Staff was notified that Proctor had left his job detail and was missing.
Deputies, K-9s and the Bloodhound Tracking team flooded the area looking for Proctor but were unable to find him.
The search was scaled back at 5 p.m. but remains ongoing.
Deputies said it’s possible Proctor got a ride out of town.
Proctor, 40, was last seen wearing white t-shirt and dark blue inmate pants. He is around six-feet-tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
“Any escapee should be considered dangerous although at this time we have no reason to believe Proctor is any danger to society,” Sgt Jeff Graham.
Proctor was locked up on June 19 for three counts of violation of a protection order and one count of shoplifting. Proctor was sentenced to 88 days for those crimes. His release date was set for August 4.
He now faces a new charge for escape.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-942-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS - Famed Budweiser Clydesdales to make an appearance at 'Celebrate Anderson' in September
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.