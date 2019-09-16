ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies have made several arrests in some local auto thefts and burglaries in the area of Williamston, Pelzer, Piedmont, and Easley areas.
During deputies investigation into four separate incidents, active warrants were issued for the following individuals:
- Jacob T. Riffle - Grand Larceny
- Terry J. Jenkins - Receiving Stolen Goods
- Matthew K. Holcombe - Burglary
- William K. Smith III - Burglary and Grand Larceny
- Welborn E. Finley - 2X Accessory After The Fact
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these wanted individuals, please call Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.
