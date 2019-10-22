TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a 15-year-old boy who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.
Deputies said Joshua David Corthell ran away on October 10.
Joshua is described as 5’3” tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
Deputies said Joshua was last seen getting in a black Jeep, leaving the Travelers Rest area.
Investigators ask for anyone with information to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
