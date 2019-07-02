GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies are searching for a suspect who has reportedly stole various items from company vehicles in Greenville County.
The suspect broke into an enclosed area at Avalon Properties along Rutherford Road, deputies say.
Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to contact Investigator Carlisle at: 864-371-3647 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
