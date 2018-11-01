ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work detail on Thursday.
Deputies said they are searching for Devin Blake Howell, 21.
Howell is 6’1” tall, weighs 164 pounds, has brown hair, green eyes and is clean shaven. He may be wearing a white or tan buttoned shirt.
Deputies said they found Howell’s clothing in a bathroom at the Animal Shelter where he was assigned to work. They believe Howell walked away from the shelter on US 29 sometime around 2 p.m.
Howell was a minimum security inmate in jail on a family court order, deputies said.
According to the online jail roster, Howell was charged with failure to pay child support.
