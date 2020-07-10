SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after six apartment complexes located in both the city limits and in the county of Spartanburg have reports thefts from their rent collection boxes at their management offices.
Deputies shared the surveillance photos from one of the incident locations, that captured the suspect and his vehicle. Deputies believe it to be a light colored Kia Optima.
Both the Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify this suspect.
Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity is urged to call Sgt. Phillip Wilkie at (864) 503-4580 or email him at pwilkie@spartanburgcounty.org.
Tipsters can also provide information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or submitting a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, which is www.spartanburgcs.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting either Sgt. Wilkie or Crime Stoppers, and if their information leads to suspect’s identity, they will be eligible for a cash reward.
