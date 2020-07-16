PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has gone missing from his court-ordered care facility.
Deputies said 28-year-old Donovan Lewis was last seen at Gregory Community Care, which is located at 2409 Fork Shoals Road, in Piedmont.
Lewis was reported missing on Tuesday and deputies said he went missing sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies ask for anyone who sees Lewis to call 911 immediately and do not approach him under any circumstances.
Deputies said Lewis has an undisclosed medical diagnosis.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Lewis was in the transitional care facility, which is operating by the state Department of Health, after he was found incompetent to stand trial in a homicide case from Dillon County.
According to the office of the 4th Circuit Solicitor, Lewis was charged for murder and attempted murder in 2016 in Dillon County.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Oconee Co. woman faces drug trafficking charges after heroin was found in candles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.