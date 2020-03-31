GREENVILLE COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man with a bench warrant, according to their social media.
In October of 2019, James Henry Mills was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for "Unlawful Carry of a Pistol'. Mills was later released on bond with a GPS monitor.
Deputies say Mills removed the monitor several days after being released.
Mills currently has a general sessions bench warrant and deputies are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
