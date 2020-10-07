GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help tracking down a missing 14-year-old boy.
Deputies said Zachary Flores Jordan Lopez was last seen on September 10 and is believed to be in a vulnerable condition.
Deputies ask for anyone with information regarding Zachary's whereabouts to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and deputies ask if anyone sees the boy to call 911 immediately.
