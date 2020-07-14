GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a little girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been safely located.
Deputies say Lauren Florez was last seen on Cedar Lane Road around 1 p.m. She was wearing a white shirt and a blue skirt when she disappeared.
The GCSO search and rescue team, K-9s and air support were actively involved in the search.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies announced little Lauren had been found safe.
MORE NEWS:
Construction Crews celebrate milestone in building process of new Fountain Inn High School
DHEC releases new estimated recovery rate for tracked COVID-19 cases in SC as state sees over 2,000 new cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.