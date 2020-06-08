ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person's case.
Deputies say Steve Ramey was last seen June 2, 2020 along Hillside Drove in Anderson.
Deputies say he is around 5'9 and 160 pounds. He has sandy hair and blue eyes.
If you see Steve or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call ACSO at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2020-31531.
