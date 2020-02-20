CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday deputies are searching for a missing Clemson University student who was last seen at a home in the Clemson area around 11 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Deputies are looking for John Andrew Martin, Jr., 21. He is 5’9” tall, weighs 145 pounds, and had brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, khaki pants, work boots, and a gray hat.
Martin is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Mazda MZ3 hatchback with South Carolina license plate number MFS 136.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500.
