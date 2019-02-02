GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help locating a missing woman who hasn't been seen since Thursday.
According to GCSO, 52-year-old Norma Jean Miller went missing around 5 p.m. on January 31st, and her last known location was on Sunset Drive in Greenville.
Family members tell FOX Carolina Norma was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Clemson hoodie. Both the family and GCSO have provided photos to help find her.. Anyone who knows where Norma is should call (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.