ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing juvenile named Cadence Ryan McKenzie Hayes.
Deputies say Cadence left his residence on Standrige Road on September 12, 2019.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and bright pink shoes. He is 5’6 280 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone knows his whereabouts call ACSO at 864-260-4400.
MORE NEWS
Officials: Individual transported to hospital after boating accident on Lake Keowee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.