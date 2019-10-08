ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies are searching for a runaway juvenile, who was last seen between October 4th and 5th, according to their social media.
Deputies are searching for Elijah Whitworth, who left his residence and hasn’t returned.
Elijah is 17-years-old and is around 6 feet tall with dark blondish hair and green eyes. If you see Elijah or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call ACSO at 864-260-4400.
