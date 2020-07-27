WALTERBORO, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding two teenage girls who went missing.
Deputies said they are searching for Hannah Carter, 15, and Rhiannon Smith, 13.
Both girls were last seen at their homes on Saturday.
Deputies ask anyone who sees the girls to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
MORE NEWS - SC Agriculture officials ask people to be wary of unordered seeds that arrive in the mail, report any such deliveries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.