MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a missing man they say needs immediate help.
GCSO says 43-year-old Randall Stewart was last seen along E. Circle Drive in Marietta at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies say he needs immediate medical attention. As of writing, a search and rescue team is searching that area for him.
Take a look at the attached photo of Randall. If you see him, call 911 immediately.
