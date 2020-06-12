RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating missing Elizabeth Ponder Smith.
Smith is a 47-year old female with green eyes and brown hair. She is 5'6'' tall and weighs around 115 lbs.
Deputies say she was last seen in the Forest City area.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or call Crime Stoppers at 828-287-TIPS (8477).
