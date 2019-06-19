YORK, SC (FOX Carolina) – The York County Sheriff's Office has asked for help tracking down a missing woman who is seven months pregnant and missed a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday.
Deputies said they are searching for Madison "Maddie" Faith Knauff, who was reported missing June 15.
Knauff was last seen at Village Station Apartments at 1712 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC, wearing a pink shirt and jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 and ask for Detective Beck.
