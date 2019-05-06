GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot Friday night.
The shooting happened on Savannah Street around 10:30 p.m.
Deputies said the victim was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening.
The victim was in the driveway of a home and was shot while trying to intervene when four other men began assaulting another person.
The suspects fled before deputies arrived.
Deputies do not have any suspect information at this time but said they believe this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
