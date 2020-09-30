ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said Wednesday a man is now wanted for murder after a September 19 shooting has turned deadly.
Deputies said they are searching for 50-year-old Tyrone Brown, who has been charged with murder after a Sep. 19 shooting on Airline Road.
Deputies said the victim was shot in the head.
The coroner confirmed that victim, Gary Martin, later died at the hospital.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Brown to call 911 immediately and not approach the suspect, because he should be considered armed and dangerous.
