MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are investigating a theft that resulted in over $37,000 of property being taken from a man's home.
Among the stolen items was a green 1979 Ford Mustang with drag racing tires and a roll cage inside the vehicle. Also taken were thousands of dollars’ worth of hand and power tools, audio equipment, furniture, scrap metal and an extensive collection of vinyl albums.
Deputies say the crime happened along Vein Mountain Road between August 25th and August 26th.
Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspects is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
