OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shoplifting occurrence that took place on December 10 at the Seneca Walmart.
Deputies say an employee of the store told them a man entered the establishment wearing jeans, a black jacket and a long-sleeved gray shirt. He reportedly wore a black baseball cap later.
The employee said the man grabbed three hoverboards and miscellaneous clothing items before stepping out of a fire exit door - without paying.
The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on who he may be is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS:
Fountain Inn police working to ID suspect caught on camera swiping wreath from business
Superintendent: 2nd grader removed from an Upstate school after bringing BB gun, firing it in backpack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.