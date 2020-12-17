car theft search 2.JPG

Viewer-provided photos of the search area (Provided)

 Dal Kalsi

PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they were searching for a suspect who attempted to steal a car along Cooley Bridge Road Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the search was happening near Cothran Drive.

The suspect reportedly took off on foot.

No other details were immediately available.

