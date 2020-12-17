PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they were searching for a suspect who attempted to steal a car along Cooley Bridge Road Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the search was happening near Cothran Drive.
The suspect reportedly took off on foot.
No other details were immediately available.
