ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after two women were shot in Anderson County Sunday evening.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Pocalla Way around 6:30 p.m.
The two victims were being treated by EMS when deputies arrived.
According to an Anderson County Sheriff's Office incident report, a 27-year-old and 48-year-old were shot. Both injured women were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The report states numerous children and adults were at the home when the shooting occurred.
Deputies are searching for a suspect in the case but have not released a name or description at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
