LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a suspect in a death investigation.
Deputies said they responded to a residence on Easy Road in Laurens Saturday morning.
Upon their arrival, deputies said a deceased male victim was discovered at the residence.
According to the sheriff's office, Lutavious Denard Elmore is wanted in connection with the death. An arrest warrant on Elmore for murder has been obtained, deputies said.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elmore is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
