GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at Advance America on Augusta Road.
Deputies said two men entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. and demanded cash. At least one of the suspects was armed, but no one was hurt.
The suspects left on foot with cash in hand.
K-9s were not able to track the suspects down.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
