Credit Card Thieves in Greenville 7/16

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying people they say used a stolen credit card at several Upstate stores, spending thousands of dollars. 

 Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying people they say used a stolen credit card at several Upstate stores, spending thousands of dollars. 

Deputies say the suspects used the stolen card at Lowes, Target, Victoria's Secret, Shoe Carnival, TJ Maxx, and Bi-Lo. 

The purchases total nearly $3,000. 

Deputies were able to snag photos of the suspects from video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on who they may be is asked to reach out to Investigator Grimstad at (864) 467-5248, agrimstad@greenvillecounty.org, or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. 

MORE NEWS: 

Former GOP Rep. Mark Sanford eyeing challenge to Trump in 2020

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.