GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying people they say used a stolen credit card at several Upstate stores, spending thousands of dollars.
Deputies say the suspects used the stolen card at Lowes, Target, Victoria's Secret, Shoe Carnival, TJ Maxx, and Bi-Lo.
The purchases total nearly $3,000.
Deputies were able to snag photos of the suspects from video surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on who they may be is asked to reach out to Investigator Grimstad at (864) 467-5248, agrimstad@greenvillecounty.org, or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
