SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said they are investigating after three men reportedly broke into a Spartanburg County church, stealing cash and a TV.
Deputies said they were called to Cannons Campground United Methodist Church on Wednesday after church officials noticed $265 was missing from the church’s safe and an office desk. A TV was also missing from a classroom.
Deputies said officials showed them surveillance video showing three men open a window to enter the church and later leaving with the TV. The men appeared to leave on foot, deputies said.
Church officials said the window had been left unlocked.
