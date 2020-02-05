MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down who may be responsible for stealing tools worth thousands of dollars from a construction site.
Deputies say they were first alerted to the crime by employees at B&G Pipeline on Tuesday, January 28. They told law enforcement that someone entered the US-221 S. construction site in Marion and removed the following items:
- 3,000-watt Honda generator
- Metrotech line locator
- Fill Rite gas pump
- Gas hose
- Gas nozzle
The theft reportedly happened sometime between 6 p.m. on January 27 and 6:30 a.m. on January 28.
Anyone with information on the incident, the suspects, or whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at (828) 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
