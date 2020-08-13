MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said they are looking for suspects who stole a 12-foot by 36-foot vinyl billboard sign.
The sign is an advertisement for the city of Marion with a picture of the downtown area, a flag and the text: “Exit 81. Marion. Simply Unexpected.”
Deputies said the billboard was stolen from the railroad crossing on Greenlee Road sometime between 8 a.m. on July 30 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
MORE NEWS - NC seeing some improved COVID-19 metrics as Cooper announces job retention grant program, childcare hotline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.