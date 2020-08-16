SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Swain County deputies are looking for an SUV they say went missing from a home where a homicide occurred earlier this month.
A Facebook post Sunday from the sheriff's office indicates the homicide happened at a home on Deep Gap Road on August 14, 2020. They're looking for a dark blue 2002 Ford Explorer, with NC tag BCK-5266.
In a follow-up comment, deputies said they couldn't release more information because the victim's next of kin have not been notified yet.
The office urges anyone who sees the SUV to call 911, but to not approach the vehicle because there is a chance the victim's assailant(s) could be using it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.