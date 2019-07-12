Deputies are searching for a person of interest in a stolen debit card case, they reported via press release.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying two people in the below photos.
The persons of interest were possibly in a Dodge Ram pickup shown in the below picture when they left from one of the incident locations.
If anyone can help identify these two persons of interest or the location of this vehicle, please contact Sergeant Federico at 864-489-4722 Extension #109 with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or 864-489-2746.
If you believe you can identify these persons of interest, you can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.
