GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a missing 58-year-old woman.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies are searching for Nima Iris-Moore Campbell. She was treated at Gaffney Medical Center and released on November 7 and has not been seen since then. Campbell’s family reported her missing on Saturday, November 14.
“Investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time, but investigators believe the subject could be in danger with the cold outside temperatures at night and not having her medication,” Mueller said in a news release. “She also has a history of seizures.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Parnell at (864) 489-4722 Ext. #117 with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
