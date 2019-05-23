MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County deputies have asked for help tracking down a woman who has not been seen since May 13.
Deputies said Brooke Mashay Tollie, 24, left a home on Riverview Acres Drive in Marion May 13 and hasn’t returned. Her family reported her missing on Thursday.
Tollie was last seen wearing a light brown night shirt, denim shorts and tan wedge shoes.
Anyone with information concerning Tollie’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.
MORE NEWS - Celebrity chef Mario Batali faces criminal charge in alleged Boston groping incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.