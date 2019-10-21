CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County sheriff Steven Mueller says deputies have arrested a second man they say participated in the shooting at Lockhart Lane Apartments in March 2019.
Previously, deputies responded to a shooting at the Lockhart Lane Apartments in Gaffney. CCSO says a man was shot after an argument and taken to Spartanburg Regional with life-threatening injuries. However, Mueller says the victim is recovering in a safe location, calling the recovery a miracle.
Mueller says investigators have so far arrested J.W. Miller III. Miller was arrested by deputies in Spartanburg County and then transferred to Cherokee County Detention Center.
The second suspect was located in Canadian County, Oklahoma, where deputies had to travel to pick him up after he waved extradition.
The suspect, 26-year-old Randall Dewon Armstrong, was served three warrants, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Anyone with information on this case should call 1-888-CRIMESC or Inv. Dee Haney at (864) 489-4722.
