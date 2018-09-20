SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County deputies said a very unique motorcycle is missing, and they're asking the public for help.
Deputies said in a Facebook post that a 2006 Custom Big Dog Mastiff Chopper motorcycle was stolen from the Drayton area on September 14.
Anyone with information concerning the bright bike is asked to contact Investigator Munoz at (864) 503-4509 or amunoz@spartanburgcounty.org.
Deputies ask you refer to case #18090779.
