Union County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Union County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking out an active animal thief, officials say.
Deputies responded to a residence along Jerusalem Road, Pacolet, in Union County in reference to a larceny of animals. The victim, a 58 year old Pacolet resident, stated on August 30th, 2018, someone came into her yard and stole her pet dog.
The dog is an all white Great Pyrenees breed, and valued at $600.
The victim told officials, on November 27th, 2018, she heard one of her dogs barking, but did not think much about it. Kathy discovered the next morning, one of her baby nanny goats was missing from the pasture, she told deputies.
The missing goat is brown in color with white spots on it's body. It is valued around $250.
Deputies filed a report and will continue a further investigation.
