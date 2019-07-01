HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are asking the public's help in identifying a female fraud suspect.
The pictured individual was caught on bank surveillance video at United Community Bank in Gaffney, South Carolina.
She was attempting to cash a check that was taken from vehicle break-ins which occurred in the parking area of Rugby Middle School on June 19, 2019.
This unknown female was operating a white Nissan SUV when captured on the bank surveillance video.
Anyone with information as to whom this individual is should contact Detective Daniel Gamez at 828.694.2800 or via email at: dgamez@hendersoncountync.gov
