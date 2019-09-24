ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies are searching for a two persons of interest who may have been involved in malicious damage to property, they posted on social media.
Deputies say on Monday, September 23, 2019, between 3:30 and 5:00 a.m., several individuals were seen in surveillance video accessing the restroom at Green Pond Landing.
It's believed that during this time substantial damage was done to the interior of the facilities.
If you recognize these individuals or have information about this incident, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Detective Pigman at (864) 260-4435.
